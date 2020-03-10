Xuemao Wang is the Vice Provost for Digital Scholarship, Dean and University Librarian of the University of Cincinnati (UC). In these roles he oversees and facilitates the formation and execution of visions, strategies and plan implementation for university-wide Digital Scholarship, Digital Integration, and the University Libraries. In addition, he serves as a Special Advisor to the Provost on China Strategies. Prior to working at UC, he served as the Associate Vice Provost of University Libraries at Emory University. He has also held positions at Johns Hopkins University’s Sheridan Libraries, the Metropolitan New York Library Council, Queens Borough Public library and worked as an academic librarian in China in his early career. Xuemao has over 30+ years of diverse library and information science, information technology and service, management and leadership experiences, with a career that spans the public, academic, large library consortium and international library worlds. He has held global leadership positions in the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), American Library Association (ALA), Center for Research Libraries (CRL), Association of Research Libraries (ARL), Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition (SPARC), and OhioLINK. He has been frequently invited to international conferences to give speeches on topics of digital scholarship, digital humanities, library strategic planning, and leadership development. He has strong connections and networks with global library community leaders. In his additional role as Special Advisor to the Provost on China Strategies, he has worked with multiple UC colleges to establish large scale, successful joint education programs with Chinese universities.