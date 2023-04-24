Website

Lexing Xie is Professor at School of Computing, the Australian National University. She directs the ANU Computational Media Lab and the Humanising Machine Intelligence initiative. Her research interests are in machine learning, social media, and ethical AI. Of particular interest are economic perspectives of online attention, stochastic point process models, neural networks for sequences and networks, computational mapping of moral dilemmas and controversy. Her research is supported by the US Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Data61, Data to Decisions CRC and the Australian Research Council, and others. She was a research staff member at IBM T.J. Watson Research Center in New York, and adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University. She received BS from Tsinghua University, Beijing, China, and MS and PhD degrees from Columbia University, all in electrical engineering.