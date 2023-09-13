Bin Yu is Chancellor's Distinguished Professor and Class of 1936 Second Chair in Statistics, EECS, and Computational Biology at UC Berkeley. Her recent research focuses on statistical machine learning practice, algorithm, and theory, veridical data science for trustworthy AI, and interdisciplinary data problems in neuroscience, genomics, and precision medicine. She is a member of the U. S. National Academy of Sciences and American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She was a Guggenheim Fellow, Tukey Memorial Lecturer of the Bernoulli Society, and Rietz Lecturer of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics (IMS) , and won the E. L. Scott Award given by the Committee of Presidents of Statistical Societies (COPSS). She delivered the IMS Wald Lectures and the COPSS Distinguished Achievement Award and Lecture (DAAL) (formerly Fisher) at the Joint Statistical Meetings (JSM) in August, 2023. She holds an Honorary Doctorate from The University of Lausanne. She served on the inaugural scientific advisory board of the UK Turing Institute of Data Science and AI, and is serving on the editorial board of PNAS and as a senior advisor at the Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing at UC Berkeley.