Editors
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Yoav Benjamini

Department of Statistics and Operations Research, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel
Website

Yoav Benjamini is the Nathan and Lily Silver Professor of Applied Statistics at the Department of statistics and Operations Research at Tel Aviv University. He holds BSc in Physics and BSc and MSc in mathematics from the Hebrew University (1976), and PhD in Statistics from Princeton University (1981). He is a member of the Sagol School of Neuroscience and the Edmond Safra Bioinformatics Center, both at Tel Aviv University. He was a visiting professor at Wharton, University of California, Berkeley, Stanford, and Columbia Universities. Benjamini is a co-developer of the widely used and cited False Discovery Rate concept and methodology. His research topics are selective and simultaneous inference, replicability and reproducibility in science, and data mining, with applications in Biostatistics, Bioinformatics, Animal Behavior, Brain Imaging and Health Informatics. He received the Israel Prize for research in statistics and economics, and is a member of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
