Mine Çetinkaya-Rundel is Professor of the Practice and the Director of Undergraduate Studies at the Department of Statistical Science and an affiliated faculty in the Computational Media, Arts, and Cultures program at Duke University and Developer Educator at Posit. Mine is Professor of the Practice at the Department of Statistical Science at Duke University and Developer Educator at Posit, PBC. Mine's work focuses on innovation in statistics and data science pedagogy, with an emphasis on computing, reproducible research, student-centered learning, and open-source education. Mine has authored introductory statistics textbooks as part of the OpenIntro project, she is the creator and maintainer of Data Science in a Box, and she teaches the popular Statistics with R specialization on Coursera. Mine is the winner of the 2021 Hogg Award for Excellence in Teaching Introductory Statistics, the 2018 Harvard Pickard Award, and the 2016 ASA Waller Education Award. Learn more on her website at https://mine-cr.com.