Sebastien Haneuse is currently Professor and Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of Biostatistics at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He received his PhD in Biostatistics in 2004 from the University of Washington, working with Jon Wakefield, and held positions at Vanderbilt University and the Group Health Research Institute (now Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute). His current methodologic research interests cover: handling missing data in electronic health records-based research; outcome-dependent sampling schemes in limited resource settings; and, design and analysis of studies of semi-competing risks. Substantively, Sebastien Haneuse currently collaborates in studies of: maternal health, pregnancy and perinatal outcomes, childhood obesity prevention, the role of fathers in early childhood development, and quality of end-of-life care.