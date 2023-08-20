Don St. Pierre

In 1996 Don co-founded ASC Fine Wines, greater China’s leading importer of wines. After selling ASC to Japan’s Suntory Group, he remained as a senior advisor until 2014. In 2016 Don became CEO & Co-Owner of Vinfolio, a San Francisco based DTC fine wine marketplace which in 2022 he merged with the UK’s Fine + Rare, creating a global fine wine & spirits marketplace with $650M AUM, 20,000 active consumers and offices in the USA, UK, Europe and Asia. Don is also a shareholder and board advisor to Vivino China and lead director AdaptEdge, an advisory firm for the fine wine, craft spirits, and luxury lifestyle sector.

Don is the recipient of numerous wine industry accolades, including: being named No. 7 on Decanter magazine’s 2011 Top 50 global wine industry power players and being selected by Wine Enthusiast Magazine as the 2011 International man of the year. In 2012 the French Government awarded Don the degree of Knight in the French Ordre du merite agricole and in 2015 Don was appointed as a member of the supervisory board of Vinexposium, a world leader in wine events and trade shows.

Originally from Ontario, Canada, Don, has previously lived in Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Canada, China, the United States and France. Don graduated magna cum laude from The George Washington University with a degree in International Business and is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Harvard University’s I Lab.