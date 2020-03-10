Website

Rafael Irizarry received his Bachelor’s in Mathematics in 1993 from the University of Puerto Rico and his PhD in Statistics in 1998 from the University of California, Berkeley. His thesis work was on Statistical Models for Music Sound Signals. He joined the faculty of the Department of Biostatistics in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 1998 and was promoted to Professor in 2007. He is now the Chair of the Department of Data Science at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a Professor of Biostatistics at Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health. Since 1999, Rafael Irizarry’s work has focused on Genomics and Computational Biology applications. Professor Irizarry also develops open source software implementing his statistical methodology. His software tools are widely used and he is one of the leaders and founders of the Bioconductor Project, an open source and open development software project that provides one of the most widely used software tools for the analysis of genomic data.