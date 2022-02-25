Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Editors
Published on Mar 25, 2022

Eyke Hüllermeier

Institute of Informatics, University of Munich (LMU), Munich, Germany; Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design, Paderborn, Germany
Published onMar 25, 2022
Eyke Hüllermeier

Website

Eyke Hüllermeier is a full professor at the Institute of Informatics at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU Munich), Germany, where he heads the Chair of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and a Chief Scientist at the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design. He studied mathematics and business computing, received his PhD in computer science from Paderborn University in 1997, and a Habilitation degree in 2002. Prior to joining LMU, he held professorships at several other German universities and spent two years as a Marie Curie fellow at the Toulouse Institute for Research in Computer Science (IRIT) in Toulouse (France). He has also been a board member of the Heinz Nixdorf Institute and a Director at the Software Innovation Campus Paderborn, Germany. His research interests are centered around methods and theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence, with a specific focus on machine learning and reasoning under uncertainty. Several of his scientific contributions have been recognized with awards; most recently, he was recipient of the L.A. Zadeh Prize 2019 awarded by the The International Fuzzy Systems Association (IFSA) Society for active scientific leadership and excellence in research.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with