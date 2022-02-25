Website

Eyke Hüllermeier is a full professor at the Institute of Informatics at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU Munich), Germany, where he heads the Chair of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and a Chief Scientist at the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design. He studied mathematics and business computing, received his PhD in computer science from Paderborn University in 1997, and a Habilitation degree in 2002. Prior to joining LMU, he held professorships at several other German universities and spent two years as a Marie Curie fellow at the Toulouse Institute for Research in Computer Science (IRIT) in Toulouse (France). He has also been a board member of the Heinz Nixdorf Institute and a Director at the Software Innovation Campus Paderborn, Germany. His research interests are centered around methods and theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence, with a specific focus on machine learning and reasoning under uncertainty. Several of his scientific contributions have been recognized with awards; most recently, he was recipient of the L.A. Zadeh Prize 2019 awarded by the The International Fuzzy Systems Association (IFSA) Society for active scientific leadership and excellence in research.