Nicholas Horton is Beitzel Professor of Technology and Society (Statistics and Data Science) at Amherst College. His research involves the development and application of statistical methods with applications in psychiatric epidemiology and substance abuse research. Much of his work in recent years has focused on statistics and data science education. He is a fellow of the American Statistical Association (ASA) and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and recipient of the ASA's Founder’s Award for Distinguished Service. He has held numerous leadership positions including Chair of the Committee of Presidents of Statistical Societies and chair of the ASA Curriculum Guidelines for Undergraduate Programs in Statistical Science. Nick is co-chair of the National Academies Committee on Applied and Theoretical Statistics (CATS). He was a member of the Academies consensus report on "Data Science for Undergraduates" and the Guidelines for Assessment and Instruction in Statistics Education revised College report.