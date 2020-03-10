Website

Vanja Dukic is a Professor of Applied Mathematics and a courtesy Professor of Economics at the University of Colorado Boulder. After receiving her PhD in applied mathematics from Brown University in 2001, she was a postdoctoral fellow and visiting professor in the Department of Statistics, and then an Assistant and Associate Professor in Biostatistics at the University of Chicago. She has served on the Board of Directors of International Society for Bayesian Analysis (ISBA), Scientific Advisory Board for the Institute for Computational and Experimental Research in Mathematics (ICERM), and as an associate editor for Journal of the American Statistical Association (JASA), Bayesian Analysis, and Statistica Sinica. Vanja's main research interests are in Bayesian modeling, multiscale systems modeling, and computational statistics. Her work has applications to a wide variety of fields, including environmental science, medicine (infectious disease spread, diagnostic testing, biomarker calibration), ecology, risk modeling and insurance. She has also served as an expert consultant for the government and numerous industry clients.