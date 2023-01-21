Hamit Hamutcu is the co-founder of the Initiative for Analytics and Data Science Standards (IADSS), a best-practice and research hub for the data science profession and data literacy. He is also a Senior Advisor at the Institute for Experiential AI at Northeastern University, leading strategic projects for the Institute. He has more than 25 years of industry and consulting experience in developing data-driven organizations. He recently co-founded Elements, a data-skills assessment platform.