Active Industrial Learning
Navigating the Rapid Evolution of AI With Todd James

An interview with Todd James by Hamit Hamutcu. Full article forthcoming.
by Todd James and Hamit Hamutcu
Published onJan 30, 2025
Column Editor’s Note: In this Active Industrial Learning column article, I interviewed Todd James, Chief Data and Technology Officer at 84.51° to discuss the rapid evolution of AI and its application in business, particularly in retail. We explored how data science and AI are transforming decision-making processes, enabling personalized shopping experiences, and optimizing operations at 84.51°. The conversation highlights the importance of responsible AI deployment, the need for upskilling across organizations, and the evolving role of chief data officers in bridging the gap between business and technology. The article underscores the significance of integrating AI into business strategies to deliver value and improve operations

Keywords: artificial intelligence, retail industry, responsible AI, chief data officer, upskilling, predictive analytics

Full article forthcoming.

©2025 Todd James and Hamit Hamutcu. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the article.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
