Sir David Cox

David Cox studied Mathematics at University of Cambridge. He then worked for six years in government or semi-government research laboratories connected with the aeronautical industry and later the wool industries. Then he held academic posts at Cambridge (Statistical Laboratory) and Chapel Hill (biostatistics) with shorter term appointments at Princeton and Berkeley. On returning to the United Kingdom, he was at Birkbeck College, University of London, and then for 20 years at Imperial College of Science and Technology’s Department of Mathematics. In 1988 he became Warden, Nuffield College, Oxford, and since 1994 has been retired. His past and current research interests span a number of areas of applied and theoretical statistics.

David Cox passed away January 18, 2022.