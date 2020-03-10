Website

Antonietta Mira is professor of statistics, founder and director of the Data Science Lab at Università della Svizzera Italiana (Lugano, Switzerland), where she served as the Vice-Dean in the Faculty of Economics (2013–2015). She is also part-time professor of statistics at Insubria University (Como, Italy), fellow of the International Society for Bayesian Analysis, of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, and of the Istituto Lombardo Accademia di Scienze e Lettere. She has been visiting fellow at the Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences at Cambridge University (2014 and 2016) and visiting professor at Université Paris-Dauphine, University of Western Australia, Queensland University of Technology, and University of Bristol. Antonietta is member of the board of the Swiss Office of Federal Statistics and of the Swiss Statistical Society Her current research focuses on data science and Bayesian computational statistics, with a clear interdisciplinary scope with applications to life sciences, social sciences and finance. She has won awards for excellence in both research and teaching. Antonietta is involved in public outreach both as an organizer of events and as a speaker and through the media is engaged in the strengthening of the culture of data science.