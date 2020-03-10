Website

Stephanie Dick is an Assistant Professor in the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. Her work sits at the intersection of the history of computing and the history of mathematics, primarily in the nineteenth through twentieth century United States. Her first project explores early attempts to automate mathematical theorem-proving and debates about the character of proof and of human cognitive faculties that informed them. Her second project explores the introduction of computing to domestic law enforcement in the 1960s. She is co-editor, with Janet Abbate, of Abstractions and Embodiments: New Histories of Computing and Society . She serves on the Board of the IEEE Annals of the History of Computing and on the Teaching Advisory Board for the Freedom Summer Collegiate program in Mississippi. Stephanie completed her PhD in History of Science at Harvard University in 2015; she was a Junior Fellow with the Harvard Society of Fellows between 2015 and 2018; and prior to joining the faculty at SFU, she was an Assistant Professor of History and Sociology of Science at the University of Pennsylvania.