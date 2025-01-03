Dr. Sun joined Bain Capital Life Sciences in 2016 and is a Partner. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Emalex, Adarx, and Tenacia. Previously he was a board member of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), Arcutis (NASDAQ: ARQT), Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX), Avistone, and served as board observers of Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) and Replimune (NASDAQ: REPL). He also served as a member of the trustees of the Boston Museum of Science. He also serves on the Harvard University Graduate School of Arts and Science Alumni Association Counsel.

Prior to joining Bain Capital, from 2013 to 2016, he was a Director of Corporate Development and Strategy at Biogen. Prior to Biogen, Dr. Sun served as a Vice President at BlackRock, as a member of the Fundamental Equity division of BlackRock's Alpha Strategies Group and senior analyst for BlackRock's Fundamental Large Cap Growth equity team, covering the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a senior healthcare analyst at Citadel and Alyeska Investment Group in Chicago and worked as a pharmaceuticals equity research analyst on Wall Street, spending time at Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley. Dr. Sun began his career as a senior scientist at Ironwood Pharmaceutical where he was involved in the discovery and development of the drug Linzess for irritable bowel syndrome.

Dr. Sun received a PhD degree in Chemistry and Chemical Biology from Harvard University and was an NIH post-doctoral fellow in Biological Chemistry & Molecular Pharmacology at Harvard Medical School. He also received an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business, where he was a Mildred Elperin Scholar. He graduated summa cum laude from Berea College with a BA in chemistry.