Philip Guarino is an international strategy and business development and transformation executive. With over 25 years experience as an executive, entrepreneur and consultant, Philip has worked in over 50 countries advising firms in technology (artificial intelligence, e-commerce, Software as a service), luxury and consumer goods helping them build and execute successful global growth and business transformation strategies. Philip is the Chair of the Paris chapter of Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs (HAE) and an Editor-in-Chief of HAE's podcast series. Philip is fluent in five languages and is an avid traveler and oenophile. He is a graduate of Harvard College cum laude and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Multinational Management and Entrepreneurship.