Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Advisory Board
Published on Sep 24, 2020

Philip Guarino

Elementi Consulting, Paris, France
Published onSep 24, 2020
Philip Guarino

Philip Guarino is an international strategy and business development and transformation executive. With over 25 years experience as an executive, entrepreneur and consultant, Philip has worked in over 50 countries advising firms in technology (artificial intelligence, e-commerce, Software as a service), luxury and consumer goods helping them build and execute successful global growth and business transformation strategies. Philip is the Chair of the Paris chapter of Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs (HAE) and an Editor-in-Chief of HAE's podcast series. Philip is fluent in five languages and is an avid traveler and oenophile. He is a graduate of Harvard College cum laude and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Multinational Management and Entrepreneurship.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with