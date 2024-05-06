In-Class Data Analysis Replications: Teaching Students While Testing Science

Science is facing a reproducibility crisis. Overcoming it would require concerted efforts to replicate prior studies, but the incentives for researchers are currently weak, as replicating prior studies requires considerable time and effort without providing the same level of recognition as de novo research Previous work has proposed incorporating data analysis replications into classrooms as a potential solution. However, despite the potential benefits, it is unclear what the involved stakeholders—students, educators, and scientists—should expect from it. What are the costs and benefits? And how can this solution help benchmark and improve the state of science?
In the present study, we incorporated data analysis replications in the project component of the Applied Data Analysis course (CS-401) taught at EPFL
Overall, we demonstrate that incorporating replication tasks into a large data science class can increase the reproducibility of scientific work as a by-product of data science instruction
Keywords: reproducibility, data analysis, education, open science, citizen science
06/06/2024: To preview this content, click below for the Just Accepted version of the article. This peer-reviewed version has been accepted for its content and is currently being copyedited to conform with HDSR’s style and formatting requirements.
