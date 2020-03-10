Skip to main content
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Liberty Vittert

Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.
Dr. Liberty Vittert, PhD, is a Professor of the Practice of Data Science at the Olin Business School at the Washington University in St. Louis and a Senior Fellow at Harvard University as well as being the Feature Editor of the Harvard Data Science Review and co-host of the Harvard Data Science Review podcast. She is also the host of the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) data science podcast “Data Nation”. She is a graduate of MIT as well as Le Cordon Bleu Paris and the University of Glasgow. 

She is the on-air statistician for News Nation and her OpEd pieces have been featured in Fox News Channel, Popular Science, US News, Newsweek, Business Insider, International Business Times, CBS News, MarketWatch, Boston Globe, The Hill and The Conversation. She is the on-air statistician for the Discovery Channel show "Strange Evidence" and “Mission Unexplained.  In 2022, she was named one of the top 50 undergraduate business school professors in the United States by Poets and Quants. 

As a Royal Statistical Society Ambassador, BBC Expert Woman, and an Elected Member of the International Statistical Institute, Liberty writes popular science books on data. She is also an Associate Editor for the Harvard Data Science Review and is on the board of USA for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) as well as the HIVE, a UN Refugee Agency data initiative for refugees. She is on the International Advisory Council of the UN Migration Agency (IOM)

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
