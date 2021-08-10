Why Do We Plot Data?

Plotting data is a useful tool for analyzing and interpreting data, and it allows us to better understand the patterns and relationships within the data.
We plot data for several reasons:
To visualize relationships: Plotting data allows us to see patterns and relationships that may not be apparent from just looking at a table of numbers. For example, a scatter plot can show us the relationship between two variables, and a line graph can show us how a variable changes over time.
To identify outliers: Outliers are data points that are significantly different from the others. Plotting data can help us identify outliers and investigate why they might be different.
To communicate results: Graphs and charts are often easier to understand and more visually appealing than tables of numbers. By presenting data in a graphical format, we can communicate results more effectively to others.
To make predictions: By analyzing the patterns and trends in data plots, we can make predictions about future outcomes.
To make comparisons: Plotting data from different groups or categories side by side allows us to compare them and identify differences or similarities.
