Dr. Alex Liu is the founder and CEO of the RMDS Lab, a data and AI ecosystem service provider. From 2013 to 2019, Alex was one of the data science thought leaders and a distinguished data scientist at IBM where he served as a Chief Data Scientist for analytics services. Before joined IBM, Dr. Liu worked as a chief data scientist for a few companies including iSKY and Retention Science. Previously, Dr. Liu taught advanced quantitative methods to PhD candidates in the University of Southern California and the University of California at Irvine, while consulted for many well-known organizations such as the United Nations and Ingram Micro. Alex has a MS of Statistical Computing and a PhD of Sociology from Stanford University.