Robert Williamson

Robert C. “Bob” Williamson is a professor in the department of computer science at the University of Tübingen, where is affiliated with the Cluster of Excellence Machine Learning in the Sciences, as well as the Tübingen AI centre. He was instrumental in creating Australia's Information and Communications Technology Research Centre of Excellence (NICTA), serving as Canberra laboratory director, machine learning group leader, scientific director, and CEO. He led the writing of a report for the Chief Scientist of Australia on new technologies and their impacts. His research is focussed on foundational aspects of machine learning, including extending probability theory to model the complexities of data in the world. He is a fellow of the Australian Academy of Science and the Australian Mathematical Society.