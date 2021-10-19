Website

Ryan Adams is a machine learning researcher and Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University. Ryan completed his PhD in physics under David MacKay at the University of Cambridge, where he was a Gates Cambridge Scholar and a member of St. John's College. Following his PhD Ryan spent two years as a Junior Research Fellow at the University of Toronto as a part of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research. From 2011–2016, he was an Assistant Professor at Harvard University in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. In 2015, Ryan sold the company he co-founded, Whetlab, to Twitter and he spent three years in industry at Twitter and Google before joining the faculty at Princeton in 2018. Ryan has won paper awards at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML), Conference on Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence (UAI), and International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Statistics (AISTATS), received the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Young Faculty Award and the Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship. He also co-hosted the popular Talking Machines podcast.