Rebecca McLeod is the Managing Director for Harvard Data Science Review (HDSR). In this role, she oversees all business, publishing and program operations of HDSR including business development, production and editorial activities, and marketing.

Rebecca comes to HDSR with decades of experience in scholarly publishing, having worked in marketing, editorial development, operations, and relationship management roles for both nonprofit and commercial organizations. A substantial part of her career was spent at MIT Press where she worked in various positions supporting the Journals program including 8 years as the Journals Director where she was responsible for overseeing all functions of the MIT Press Journals division including the publication, marketing and sales of 35+ scholarly journals. Prior to HDSR, Rebecca managed large, strategic publisher accounts for Copyright Clearance Center, a global leader in technologies related to rights licensing, content workflow, and document delivery and for Aries Systems, a software company specializing in workflow solutions for scholarly publishers.

Rebecca is very active in the scholarly communications industry having chaired and served on multiple committees for the Association of University Presses, the Professional and Scholarly Division of the American Publishers’ Association, and the Society for Scholarly Publishing. She is a founding member of the Boston Women’s Information Network (BWIN) and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Society of Scholarly Publishing (SSP) and the National Information Standards Organization (NISO). Rebecca received her BA in American Studies from Wesleyan University.