Just Accepted
Published on Dec 07, 2023

On Democratizing Data: Diminishing Disparity and Increasing Scientific Productivity

Forthcoming. Now Available: Just Accepted Version.
by Ophir Frieder
Published onDec 07, 2023
Abstract

Data democratization enhances trust through transparency, inclusion through availability, and diversity and growth through productivity.  Their democratization, however, must be systematic and cautious to avoid potentially inflicting harm.

Keywords: artificial intelligence (AI), data democratization, data science, deep learning, large language model (LLM), pretrained language model (PLM)


©2023 Ophir Freider. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the article.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
