On Democratizing Data: Diminishing Disparity and Increasing Scientific Productivity

Abstract

Data democratization enhances trust through transparency, inclusion through availability, and diversity and growth through productivity. Their democratization, however, must be systematic and cautious to avoid potentially inflicting harm.

Keywords: artificial intelligence (AI), data democratization, data science, deep learning, large language model (LLM), pretrained language model (PLM)



12/07/2023: To preview this content, click below for the Just Accepted version of the article. This peer-reviewed version has been accepted for its content and is currently being copyedited to conform with HDSR’s style and formatting requirements.

