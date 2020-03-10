Website

Radu V. Craiu is Professor and Chair, Department of Statistical Sciences at the University of Toronto. He studied Mathematics at the University of Bucharest (BS 1995; MS 1996) and Statistics at the University of Chicago (PhD 2001). His main research interests are in computational methods in statistics, especially Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithms (MCMC), Bayesian inference, copula models and model selection. His theoretical and methodological contributions have found useful applications in Genetics and Ecology. He is an Elected Member of the International Statistical Institute and was awarded the SSC-CRM prize given by the Centre de recherche mathématiques (CRM) and the Statistical Society of Canada (SSC) to a statistical scientist for professional accomplishments in research during the first 15 years after earning a doctorate.