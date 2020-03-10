Website

Barbara Engelhardt is Associate Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University. She received her PhD from University of California, Berkeley, advised by Michael Jordan and was a Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Chicago with Matthew Stephens. She was an assistant professor at Duke University in Biostatistics and Statistical Sciences for three years prior to her move to Princeton. Barbara previously worked at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Google Research, and 23andMe. For her work, she received the Google Anita Borg Fellowship, an National Institutes of Health (NIH) Pathway to Independence Award, a Sloan Research Fellowship, and a National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER Award. She develops statistical and machine learning approaches for the analysis of biomedical data, including genomic data and hospital patient data.