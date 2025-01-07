From Data Creator to Data Reuser: Distance Matters

Abstract

Sharing research data is necessary, but not sufficient, for data reuse. Open science policies focus more heavily on data sharing than on reuse, yet both are complex, labor-intensive, expensive, and require infrastructure investments by multiple stakeholders. The value of data reuse lies in relationships between creators and reusers. By addressing knowledge exchange, rather than mere transactions between stakeholders, investments in data management and knowledge infrastructures can be made more wisely. Drawing upon empirical studies of data sharing and reuse, we develop the metaphor of distance between data creator and data reuser, identifying six dimensions of distance that influence the ability to transfer knowledge effectively: domain, methods, collaboration, curation, purposes, and time and temporality. We explore how social and socio-technical aspects of these dimensions may decrease – or increase – distances to be traversed between creators and reusers. Our theoretical framing of the distance between data creators and prospective reusers leads to recommendations to four categories of stakeholders on how to make data sharing and reuse more effective: data creators, data reusers, data archivists, and funding agencies. ‘It takes a village’ to share research data – and a village to reuse data. Our aim is to provoke new research questions, new research, and new investments in effective and efficient circulation of research data; and to identify criteria for investments at each stage of data and research life cycles.

Keywords: data sharing, data reuse, science policy, knowledge infrastructures, data archives, economics of open science



02/07/2025: To preview this content, click below for the Just Accepted version of the article. This peer-reviewed version has been accepted for its content and is currently being copyedited to conform with HDSR’s style and formatting requirements.

©2025 Christine L. Borgman and Paul Groth. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the article.