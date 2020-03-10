Website

Martha Minow is the 300th Anniversary University Professor at Harvard University and for eight years served as the dean of Harvard Law School, where she has taught since 1981. An expert in human rights with a focus on members of racial and religious minorities and women, children, and persons with disabilities, she has also worked on transitional justice, and freedoms of speech and religion. In the fall of 2018, she was one of seven faculty members from four universities offering a course on Law for Algorithms. Minow serves as an advisory council member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab and as a trustee of the MacArthur Foundation, and for two years, she was the acting director of Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics.