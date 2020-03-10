Website

John J. Stevens is Senior Associate Director in the Division of Research and Statistics at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. His responsibilities include communicating the staff’s economic projection to policymakers, participating in range of strategic planning and oversight activities, conducting economic research, and leading or participating in a variety of data-related initiatives. He is a member of the National Bureau of Economic Research Conference on Research on Income and Wealth, the American Economic Association, and the National Association for Business Economics’ Statistics Committee. He is also a Special Sworn Status researcher at the U.S. Census Bureau. Mr. Stevens holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Minnesota. His research has appeared in a variety of journals, including the Journal of Political Economy, the Journal of International Economics, the Review of Economics and Statistics, the Journal of Economic Geography, and the B.E. Journals in Macroeconomics.