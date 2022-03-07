Website

Mahlet Tadesse is Professor and Chair of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Georgetown University. She received her doctorate in Biostatistics from Harvard University and served on the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania as Assistant Professor of Biostatistics, prior to joining Georgetown University. Her research focuses on the development of statistical and computational tools for the analysis of large-scale genomic data. She is particularly interested in stochastic search methods and Bayesian inferential strategies to identify structures and relationships in high-dimensional data sets. Mahlet is an elected member of the International Statistical Institute and an elected fellow of the American Statistical Association.