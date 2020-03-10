Website

Lars Vilhuber holds a PhD in Economics (Université de Montréal). His research interests lie in labor economics, statistics with linked and large datasets, and data publication. His work on statistical disclosure limitation issues comes from his profound interest in making data available in a multitude of formats to the broadest possible audience. His experience includes academic and government research positions, and he continues to consult and collaborate with government and statistical agencies in Canada, the United States, and Europe. At Cornell, he is Senior Research Associate in the Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) School, Executive Director of the Labor Dynamics Institute, and affiliated with the Department of Economics. He is Data Editor of the American Economic Association; Managing Editor of the Journal of Privacy and Confidentiality; Chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Centre d’accès sécurisé aux données; Senior Advisor of the New York Federal Statistical Research Data Centers; and an affiliate of the U.S. Census Bureau (Center for Economic Studies).

L. Vilhuber and C. Lagoze, “Making Confidential Data Part of Reproducible Research,” Chance, 2017.