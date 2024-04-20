V. Joseph Hotz is a Research Professor in the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago and the Arts & Sciences Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Economics and Public Policy at Duke University. He was the founding Director of the UCLA Census Research Data Center, a member of the NASEM’s Committee on National Statistics, the chair of the Population Association of America’s Committee on Population Statistics and is currently a member of the National Center for Health Statistics’ Board of Scientific Advisors. He is an elected Fellow of the Econometric Society, the Society of Labor Economists, the International Association of Applied Econometrics, and the Southern Economics Association. His current research focuses on the intergenerational linkages in health, cognition and economic well-being between parents and their adult children, innovation in data collection and measurement in studies of aging, and the trade-offs between data usability and privacy protection in the release of publicly available data sets.