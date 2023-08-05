Reetu Kumra is a Director of Research and Portfolio Manager at Fidelity (Canada) Asset Management ULC. Reetu manages the Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ and the Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™. Prior to this role, Reetu was an equity research analyst covering a variety of sectors on the Toronto Stock Exchange including consumer staples, power & utilities, energy, insurance and real estate.

Prior to her role at Fidelity Investments, Reetu worked at Argent Financial Group as a Fixed Income Analyst. Prior to this role, she held roles at Capital One and TNS as a Statistician.

Reetu has her Hons BSc from the University of Toronto with a major in Statistics and Biology and a minor in Mathematics. She has an AM in Statistics from Harvard University. She also has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Reetu is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.