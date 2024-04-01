Skip to main content
Just Accepted
Published on May 31, 2024

Data Protection and Generative AI: An Inconclusive Answer

Forthcoming.
by Romina Garrido
Published onMay 31, 2024
Abstract

The article briefly discusses the challenges of data protection and the possible responses that this discipline can provide to generative AI regulations.

Keywords: generative AI, data protection, algorithms, privacy.


©2024 Romina Garrido. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the article.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
