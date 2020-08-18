Website

Dr. Ola Awad is a member of the Palestinian community, regionally and internationally, with over 20 years’ experience working on various topics, including modernization of statistics, sustainable development, gender equality, youth, labor market, Palestinian economy, good governance, statistical literacy, management and communication. She has been the President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics since 2009, leading the successful development and implementation of various statistical and non-statistical programs on the local, regional and international levels. Dr. Awad is the first woman elected from developing countries and the Arab region to lead the International Association for Official Statistics (IAOS). She is currently a council member in the International Statistics Institute (ISI) for the years 2017–2021. Dr. Awad also represents the Arab region in the HLG-SDGs (High-level Group for Partnership, Coordination and Capacity-Building) for a second round. In addition, she is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association, and has been a fellow of the Aspen Institute Middle East Leadership Initiative (MELI) since 2013. Furthermore, Dr. Awad is a board member of a large number of regional and local bodies. Dr. Awad holds a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool–UK, an MSc in Applied Statistics from Birzeit University, a master’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Boston University and a BSc in Economics from Birzeit University.