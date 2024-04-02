Research Data Sharing Models: Examining Architecture and Governance

Abstract

The Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018 requires that scientific research projects share outcomes and encourage open accessibility of data and research publications resulting from federally funded data sets. Given this increased focus on data sharing, funders and research institutions need an awareness of the types of data sharing models that can help them to make informed decisions about their data sharing strategy. This article will clarify the concept of data sharing models for sharing biomedical and behavioral research data. Centralized, distributed, federated, and mixed/hybrid models are described through architecture and governance lenses. Architecture describes the technical and operational design of the system, whereas governance encompasses the policies and procedures related to data management. To further highlight the similarities and differences between these models, these features are each summarized in a single, quick-reference figure. The paper compiles information about these models into an accessible resource. The resource provides a framework for understanding how models for building data sharing platforms inform institutional efforts to expand access to research data.

Keywords: data sharing, data architecture, data governance, FAIR data, evidence, policy, data models

Abstract only. Full article forthcoming.

©2024 Maria I. Davila, Mary Hannah Currin, Allie Gartland-Gray, Heather L. Barnes, Ousmane Sow, Joanna O. Mieczkowska, Stanley C. Ahalt, Terrell Russell, Kira Bradford, Steven Cox, Alex Waldrop, Anne F. Johnson, and Rebecca Boyles. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the article.