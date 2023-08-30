Episode 17. Public Opinions on Immigrants and Refugees: Does the Data Inform or Misinform Us? (June 29, 2022)

In this episode we dive into the data on refugees and immigration. American public opinion seems very divided on these issues, but is it really? Is the U.S. more or less welcoming to refugees and immigrants than other parts of the world? How has disinformation influenced politics? Will the U.S. Southern Border, Ukraine, and other potential refugee crises affect the upcoming political elections in the U.S.? We bring in two experts to help discuss:

Professor Katharine Donato holds the Donald G. Herzberg Chair in International Migration at Georgetown University and is Director of the Institute for the Study of International Migration in the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Professor Donato is also a co-author of the HDSR article: Misinformation About COVID-19 and Venezuelan Migration: Trends in Twitter Conversation During a Pandemic

Scott Tranter, Senior Vice President, Data Science and Engineering at Dynata and Co-Founder of Øptimus Analytics, which was acquired by Dynata in 2021. He is also an investor in Decision Desk HQ, which provides election results data to news outlets, political campaigns, and businesses.