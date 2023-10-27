Given its complexity, the data science ecosystem requires wide-ranging exchanges and in-depth introspection from all of its diverse inhabitants in order to ensure its harmonious evolution. Panorama aims to provide a global forum for broad overviews, deep reflections, inspiring visions, insightful blueprints, and informative debates, as sparked by fresh perspectives from leaders and builders in all walks of data science. The forum aims to intrigue and engage experts and members of the public alike concerning the evolution of data science and its positive and negative ramifications in a thought-provoking and hype-resisting manner.