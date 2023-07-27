Mining the Past
Brief Histories of Data Science
Column Co-Editors: Stephanie Dick and Christopher J. Phillips
To fully understand the practice and theory of modern data science, we must understand why the field developed as it did, with historical roots in mathematics, philosophy, statistics, and technology. The "Mining the Past" column presents short articles that explore these diverse histories and asks how they might inform contemporary debates, perspectives, and goals. The aim is to provide enlightening and useful historical perspectives that contextualize the field, enrich technical discourse, and enhance the public understanding of data science.