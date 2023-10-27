Data science is one of the fastest growing areas of employment in virtually all sectors, demanding many more qualified young talents than traditional training can supply. The “Minding the Future” column features pedagogical content for and about the younger audience, whether by age or experience, with a specific focus on students in their pre-teen and teen years via engaging their teachers and parents. It aims to inspire young minds to try out their first substantial data science-oriented studies, by computer simulations, classroom activities, or individual explorations.