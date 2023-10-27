Skip to main content
Human Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and
Homo sapiens
Intelligence?
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Oct 27, 2023
Issue 5.4 / Fall 2023
AI (Agnostic and Independent) Data Science: Is It Possible?
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Jul 27, 2023
Issue 5.3 / Summer 2023
Data Science and Engineering With Human in the Loop, Behind the Loop, and Above the Loop
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Apr 27, 2023
Issue 5.2 / Spring 2023
Cultures and Value of Data Science, Data Science Education, Cybersecurity, and More!
by
Francesca Dominici
Published: Jan 26, 2023
Issue 5.1 / Winter 2023
Data Science From Every Angle
by
David C. Parkes
Published: Oct 27, 2022
Issue 4.4 / Fall 2022
Building a More Robust Data Science, Toward a More Robust World
by
David C. Parkes
Published: Jul 28, 2022
Issue 4.3 / Summer 2022
How Can We Make Data Science Even More Valuable?
by
Francesca Dominici
Published: Apr 28, 2022
Issue 4.2 / Spring 2022
Kaleidoscopic Data Science
by
David C. Parkes
Published: Jan 27, 2022
Issue 4.1 / Winter 2022
Is “Official” Statistics Ready to Embrace the (Still) “Unofficial” World of Data Science?
by
Francesca Dominici
Published: Oct 28, 2021
Issue 3.4 / Fall 2021
Data Science: A Happy Marriage of Quantitative and Qualitative Thinking?
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Jul 30, 2021
Issue 3.3 / Summer 2021
Introducing the Interim Co-Editors-in-Chief
by
Francesca Dominici
and
David C. Parkes
Published: Jul 30, 2021
Issue 3.3 / Summer 2021
Building Data Science Infrastructures and Infrastructural Data Science
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Apr 30, 2021
Issue 3.2 / Spring 2021
What Are the Values of Data, Data Science, or Data Scientists?
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Jan 29, 2021
Issue 3.1 / Winter 2021
Reproducibility, Replicability, and Reliability
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Oct 29, 2020
Issue 2.4 / Fall 2020
What Is Your List of 10 Challenges in Data Science?
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Jul 30, 2020
Issue 2.3 / Summer 2020
COVID-19: A Massive Stress Test With Many Unexpected Opportunities (for Data Science)
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: May 14, 2020
Special Issue 1: COVID-19: Unprecedented Challenges and Chances
Information and Uncertainty: Two Sides of the Same Coin
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Apr 30, 2020
Issue 2.2 / Spring 2020
2020: A Very Busy Year for Data Science (and for
HDSR
)
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Jan 31, 2020
Issue 2.1 / Winter 2020
Five Immersive 3D Surroundings of Data Science
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Nov 01, 2019
Issue 1.2 / Fall 2019
Data Science: An Artificial Ecosystem
by
Xiao-Li Meng
Published: Jul 01, 2019
Issue 1.1 / Summer 2019
