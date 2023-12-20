The main source of nourishment to the ever-evolving data science ecosystem comes from the direct and broad impact it has on the world. Cornucopia showcases the high-impact applications and innovative implementations of data science theory and methods to solve problems of importance to human society and nature, as well as to address issues of intellectual and general interest. It prioritizes articles in which the knowledge transfer processes themselves can be transferred and generalized to tackle other problems, as well as applications that help to advance data science research and education.