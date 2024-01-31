Causal inference is a pivotal element in disciplines focused on unraveling the cause-effect relationships that underpin outcomes. The “Catalytic Causal Conversations” column provides approachable insights and varied perspectives on the evolving landscape of causal inference. Its primary objective is to clarify and explore the complexities of causal inference, thereby making it relatable and compelling for a broad audience, and to showcase cutting-edge methods and practical applications in this ever-evolving field.