Data science as an ecosystem relies on effective and timely communications among all its inhabitants to advance and sustain its healthy evolution. The "Bits and Bites" column collects timely reflections, enlightening stories, Letters to the Editor, and other succinct writings that can enhance such communications. The aim is to facilitate communication between authors of varied backgrounds or interests with the broader data science community via enticing topics and newsworthy reports, augmenting readers’ appreciation of the kaleidoscopic nature of data science activities and schools of thoughts.