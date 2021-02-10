Active Industrial Learning
Data Science for Industrial Leaders
Column Co-Editors: Katie Malone and Hamit Hamutcu
The power of data science in the business realm is tremendous, but the hype and complexity surrounding it can be overwhelming. The "Active Industrial Learning" column focuses on applications of data science to businesses, with an eye toward practical considerations that can make data science initiatives more likely to succeed. The aim is to translate business concerns into the language of data science, and vice versa, to empower data science leaders at companies of all sizes and data maturity levels.